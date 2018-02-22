The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are underway. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
For the best photos from the Winter Olympics, click here.
Also, get all the useful information on TV schedules and what is live and what isn’t in one spot.
Mikaela Shiffrin gets silver in Alpine combined; Vonn skis out
|Associated Press
Michelle Gisin of Switzerland has won the women's Alpine combined with an aggressive slalom run to edge American Mikaela Shiffrin at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom Thursday and didn't finish in what's likely her final Winter Games.
Gisin was nearly flawless in finishing in a combined time of 2 minutes, 20.90 seconds to hold off silver medalist Shiffrin by 0.97 seconds. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland earned the bronze.
Shiffrin adds the silver medal to the gold she won earlier in the games in the giant slalom.
It was very likely the first and only Olympic race between U.S. teammates Vonn and Shiffrin.