The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are underway. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
For the best photos from the Winter Olympics, click here.
Also, get all the useful information on TV schedules and what is live and what isn’t in one spot.
Lindsey Vonn is looking for love at the Olympics
|Chuck Schilken
U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn is still two days away from her first evet at the Pyeongchang Games.
And it’s Valentine’s Day.
And she’s single.
Apparently all that led her to send out a playful tweet on Wednesday.
She got plenty of responses, and replied to several of them.
Even Indy car driver Conor Daly took his shot.
Vonn’s first scheduled event is the super-G on Friday.