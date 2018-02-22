Kikkan Randall to serve as athlete representative on the IOC

A day after helping the U.S. women win their first-ever gold medal in cross-country skiing, Kikkan Randall was elected to serve as an athlete representative on the International Olympic Committee.

Randall and Finnish hockey player Emma Terho will fill two spots that became open this week when previous members of the athletic commission – including former U.S. hockey player Angela Ruggiero – finished their eight-year terms.

“Wow, what amazing news to get today,” Randall said on Thursday, adding: “This is going to be a really fun ride.”

On Wednesday night, Randall and teammate Jessie Diggins made U.S. history by winning the team sprint free relay at the Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre.

A five-time Olympian, Randall was elected to the 20-member IOC commission by her fellow athletes in Pyeongchang. The group aims to give athletes a voice in the Olympic movement.

“Kikkan has always represented Team USA to the highest levels,” said Scott Blackmun, chief executive of the U.S. Olympic Committee. “She’s a selfless and consummate athlete, professional, wife, mother, and advocate, and will no doubt have an extremely positive impact on the IOC Athletes’ Commission.”