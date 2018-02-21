The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are underway. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
USA's Jamie Anderson wins silver in women's big air snowboarding
|Associated Press
Anna Gasser edged two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson to win gold in the Olympic debut of women's big air snowboarding.
Gasser, the reigning world champion, stomped the last of her three jumps, a double cork 1080 that saw the Austrian flip twice while spinning three times. Her score of 96 was the highest of the day and gave her a total of 185.00.
Anderson, who last week captured her second Olympic gold in women's slopestyle, led going into the final round but sat down while trying to land her last jump. Gasser took full advantage. The 26-year-old raised her arms in triumph and embraced Anderson after the score flashed.
Zoi Sadowski Synnott earned bronze to give New Zealand its first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years.