Figure Skating Live: Worst showing ever for U.S. women in figure skating

8:10 p.m.

The Americans secured their worst showing in modern-era Olympic women's figure skating with Mirai Nagasu failing to get any lift on her triple axel and popping a triple lutz.

The 24-year-old Nagasu was fourth at the 2010 Vancouver Games but never got going in the individual competition at the Pyeongchang Games after helping the U.S. win a team bronze. She hit her triple axel in that event, becoming the first American woman and third overall to do so in an Olympics. But she slipped below U.S. champion Bradie Tennell in the standings after Friday's free skate, with 2017 national champ Karen Chen just behind.

With the top six skaters to go, the Americans almost certainly will wind up ninth, 10th and 11th. Since World War II, at least one American woman finished sixth or higher.

8:00 p.m.

Marai Nagasu didn’t have the performance she needed to put a scare into the leaders after she missed on a couple of her signature jumps. Nagasu slotted into fourth place between teammates Tennell and Chen and looks to finish near or in the top 10.

The top skaters are now getting to skate and this is where the true drama will take place.

7:40 p.m.

Americans Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen started at 10th and 11th, respectively at the free skate portion of the women’s figure skating event and that looks to where they will end after the final long program.

Tennell and Chen currently sit second and third behind Maria Sotskova of Olympics Athletes of Russia with eight skaters to go, including their teammate Mirai Nagasu.

Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva are the two favorites heading into the final groups of the evening.