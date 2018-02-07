Erin Hamlin selected as U.S. flag bearer for opening ceremony

Four-time Olympian Erin Hamlin will carry the U.S. flag during the opening ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, the U.S. Olympic Committee announced Thursday.

Hamlin, who won a bronze medal in the luge at the Sochi Games in 2014, was selected by a vote of U.S. Olympians.

“Being named to an Olympic team is an amazing accomplishment and making four teams and the bronze medal is so much more than I could have imagined I would accomplish,” Hamlin said in a statement. “Now being voted flag bearer is a whole new level.”

The women’s luge competition starts Feb. 12.

Hamlin, 31, is from Remsen, N.Y., a town just north of Utica. She trains in Lake Placid, N.Y. American athletes in each sport that’s being contested here nominated someone to carry the flag; representatives of all the teams then voted and narrowed the field until Hamlin was chosen.

Hamlin said at a news conference that her selection as the flag bearer “was definitely a surprise and shock. I was not expecting it at all.” Being chosen, she said, was a different thrill than winning her bronze medal in 2014, when she became the first US. athlete to win a luge medal in the sport’s 50-year Olympic history.

“Getting this honor is different because it’s people looking at the work that you put in and acknowledging that,” she said. “And your peers. It’s my fellow Team USA athletes who gave me this. That means a ton because they’re athletes that do the same thing that I do, and there are so many people that are deserving of this, that to be selected is pretty amazing….

“It’s crazy because luge isn’t one of the super-high profile sports. We know we’re very tiny in the grand scheme of things and it’s pretty awesome to have it get recognized this way and have other athletes kind of see the success we’ve had over the years….This is surreal.”

She also said she expects to be more nervous carrying the flag than when she competes. “The nerves will be fine for sure. I slide. That’s what I do. Put me at the top of the track and that’s my happy place,” she said. “Walking out in front of a lot of people and even more watching from home, having to not trip over my own feet or drop the flag, is going to be way more nerve-wracking. It will be.”

--with an additional file from Helene Elliott