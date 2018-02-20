Elizabeth Swaney basically attempted no tricks during her halfpipe runs in Pyeongchang. What was she doing at the Olympics?

Elizabeth Swaney once ran for governor of California but lost to Arnold Schwarzenegger. She also once tried out to be an Oakland Raiders cheerleader and attempted to reach the Olympics as skeleton racer for Venezuela.

None of that panned out for her. But now the 33-year-old who has a master’s degree from Harvard and recruits software engineers in the Bay Area can say she competed in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as a freestyle skier.

OK, maybe “competed” isn’t the best word to describe what Swaney did in the qualifying round of the women’s halfpipe on Monday. She didn’t really do any tricks during her two runs at Phoenix Snow Park.

Basically, she went up the halfpipe wall, turned while barely in the air and went back down to the other side a number of times before finishing with her final ride with back-to-back “alley-oops,” another word for inward 180-degree turns.

She received 31.40 out of 100 possible points. Her score was more than 40 points behind the lowest score that qualified for the medal round.

“I didn't qualify for finals so I'm really disappointed,” she said afterward, apparently with no trace of irony.

Those runs are pretty typical for Swaney, who has competed in 13 World Cup halfpipe events and placed at or near the bottom in every one. She has yet to earn a score of 40 or higher.

So how exactly did such an average skier make it to the Olympics? Swaney, whose maternal grandfather is from Hungary, merely had to finish in the top 30 at a World Cup event — something that wasn’t difficult to do since many such events don’t have close to that number of participants.

“The field is not that deep in the women’s pipe and she went to every World Cup, where there were only 24, 25 or 28 women,” longtime FIS ski halfpipe and slopestyle judge Steele Spence told the Denver Post. “She would compete in them consistently over the last couple years and sometimes girls would crash so she would not end up dead last.”

But Spence added that Swaney and others like her may have a more difficult time qualifying for future Games.

“There are going to be changes to World Cup quotas and qualifying to be eligible for the Olympics,” he said. “Those things are in the works so technically you need to qualify up through the system.”

Swaney insists her endeavor is a serious one, not some sort of publicity stunt. She’s primarily self-funded and has trained with Park City Ski & Snowboard since 2013, learning some spins off the facility’s water ramps that she hasn’t yet been able to transfer to the snow-covered halfpipe.

“Her persistence is probably her biggest strength, so she’s always there and she’s gone to all the World Cups and she’s put in the time and the miles,” Chris Haslock, a 1988 Olympic aerials athlete who is now Park & City’s free ski and snowboard program director, told the Denver Post.

“She has made some significant improvements on the water ramp, but wasn’t necessarily able to take those tricks to snow.”

Still, Swaney will forever be able to call herself an Olympic athlete.

“I’m just trying to do the best for myself and represent Hungary as best as I can,” she said on Sunday. “I really hope to inspire others in Hungary to take up freestyle skiing and I hope that contributes to a greater number of people out there freestyle skiing.”