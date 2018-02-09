The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics get going Friday morning (Pacific Time) with the Opening Ceremony. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
Eleven new cases of norovirus reported at Pyeongchang Olympics, upping total to 139
The norovirus outbreak among staff and volunteers at the Pyeongchang Olympics appears to be easing.
Eleven new cases were diagnosed Friday, according to organizers, bringing the week's total to 139.
The outbreak had previously grown by dozens of cases each day.
Seven of the 11 new cases are security staff, the group hit hardest by the highly contagious disease.
Organizers have distributed more than 15,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to combat the outbreak, though the U.S. Centers for Disease control says using alcohol-based products isn't a substitute for handwashing to prevent the disease's spread.
Local officials are also increasing inspections of accommodations and restaurants near venues for the Games and encouraging "smile greetings instead of handshakes."