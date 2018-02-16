The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are underway. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
Defending gold medalist Ted Ligety 20th after first run in giant slalom
Defending champion Ted Ligety is in 20th place after the first giant slalom session Sunday at the Yongpyong Alpine Center.
The disappointing run essentially ended medal hopes in the event for Ligety, whose former prowess earned him the nickname “Mr. GS.”
Ligety trails Austria’s Marcel Hirscher, the giant slalom leader, by 2.44 seconds.
“I just didn’t attack the way I should’ve or could’ve,” said Ligety, a four-time Olympian. “No explanation for that.”
Twenty-four of the 110 competitors either crashed or were disqualified during the first session.
The second runs are scheduled for later Sunday.