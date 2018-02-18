Defending gold medalist Ted Ligety finishes 15th in giant slalom

Ted Ligety in action during the giant slalom at the Yongpyong Alpine Center on Feb. 18.

Ted Ligety’s battered body finally felt normal.

In the last four years, the most recognizable men’s Alpine skier in the U.S. underwent surgery to insert four screws in his broken left wrist, fix a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and repair three herniated discs in his back that caused persistent nerve pain down his left leg.

“I am the healthiest I have felt in I don’t know how many years,” Ligety said shortly after arriving at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

But the newfound health hasn’t translated into the usual success for the 33-year-old from Park City, Utah, in the twilight of his career. Nicknamed “Mr. GS” because of his prowess in the giant slalom, Ligety failed to reach the podium in the event Sunday at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre.

“I just didn’t attack the way I should’ve or could’ve,” he said.

Ligety couldn’t overcome an uncharacteristic first run down the course between stands of barren, scraggly trees. Yes, Austrian star Marcel Hirscher, coming off a gold medal in the combined event, set a blistering pace down the hill. But Ligety didn’t look like one of the greatest slalom skiers in history. He ranked 20th after the first run, 2.44 seconds behind Hirscher.

“I was really surprised when I saw the time,” Ligety said. “I didn’t feel like I crushed it, but I didn’t feel two and a half seconds back. … For me, I’m out of it.”