Court dismisses appeals of 47 Russian athletes seeking last-minute entry into 2018 Winter Olympics

An international court has dismissed appeals from 47 Russian athletes who were seeking last-minute entry into the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Olympic officials did not act in a “discriminatory, arbitrary or unfair manner” when they declined to invite the athletes.

“We welcome this decision which supports the fight against doping and brings clarity for all athletes,” the International Olympic Committee said in a statement.

In the wake of a nationwide doping scandal, Russia has been barred from competing as a nation at the Games in Pyeongchang.

The IOC has, however, created an “Olympic Athlete from Russia” squad that allows individuals to compete under a neutral flag if they can prove they have not used performance-enhancing drugs in the past.

About 168 Russians had been invited to join the OAR roster.

Friday’s decision blocked the way for a number of top athletes from the country, including Viktor Ahn, a six-time gold medalist in short track speedskating.