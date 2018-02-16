The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are underway. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
For the best photos from the Winter Olympics, click here.
Also, get all the useful information on TV schedules and what is live and what isn’t in one spot.
Hanyu wins gold again, Nathan Chen finishes fifth, Vincent Zhou sixth, Adam Rippon tenth
|Associated Press
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu has become the first man to successfully defend his Olympic figure skating title since Dick Button in 1952. He held off countryman Shoma Uno, who won silver, and Spain's Javier Fernandez, who took bronze, in Saturday's free skate in Pyeongchang.
Fernandez and Hanyu share the same coach, Brian Orser.
American Nathan Chen surged from a fiasco of a short program, where he was 17th. He won the free skate to wind up fifth overall.