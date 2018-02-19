The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are underway. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
Brita Sigourney of the U.S. takes bronze in ski halfpipe
|Nathan Fenno
Brita Sigourney won the brozne medal in the ski halfpipe Tuesday at Phoenix Snow Park.
The two-time Olympian scored 91.60 points in her third and final run to clinch the medal.
Maddie Bowman, the defending gold medalist from South Lake Tahoe, placed 11th in the final. She struggled through her runs, including crashing near the end of the third one after a solid performance.
Canada's Cassie Sharpe (95.80) and France's Marie Martinod (92.60) took gold and silver.