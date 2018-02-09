Behind the scenes with fake Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump

Fake Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump pose for photographs during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Dumb me. When I first saw the Kim Jong Un impersonator walk into the section of seats reserved for reporters at the opening ceremony of the Olympics, my first thought was, “That’s a popular hairstyle here?”

Then I saw a heavyset man in a suit and a red hat.

OK, never mind. I get the joke.

The Trump impersonator followed the Kim impersonator down a set of stairs to the front of the media section. They waved. A crowd formed in front of them. Camera phones were pulled out.

After a couple of minutes, stadium ushers moved in to escort them out of the area. A flood of reporters followed.

“Oh my gosh,” an exasperated stadium usher said.

Fake Trump and Fake Kim were guided out of the nearest tunnel, which led them to an indoor hallway behind the lower sections of seats.

“Both of our buttons are very big,” Fake Kim said. “We both agree on that, so there’s going to be peace.”

The ushers screamed for security.

“You know, we wanted to surprise everybody and bring world peace and then we’re escorted out by security guards, which I think is very unfair,” Fake Kim said.

He asked one of the security guards: “Did my sister get the same treatment?”

The real Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, was in the stadium watching the ceremony.

Fake Kim and Fake Trump were led down a stairway. A line of reporters followed. At one point, the procession packed the entire staircase. So in case you’re wondering, yes, reporters in other countries chase stupid stories, too.

Fake Kim identified himself as “Howard.”

Howard what?

“Just Howard,” he said. “Like Madonna.”

A quick internet search revealed he is a Kim impersonator who calls himself Kim Jong “Um.”

As for Fake Trump, Howard said his name is Dennis Alan. Fake Trump confirmed. Like Howard, Dennis Alan has a Facebook page dedicated to his alter ego.

Some media outlets reported Fake Trump and Fake Kim were kicked out of Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. That isn’t true.

A stadium staffer politely asked them if they had tickets.

“Of course,” Fake Kim said. “We paid good money for it. We’re not thieves, you know. I can afford it. We’re rich.”

Gesturing toward his partner, he said, “He’s a billionaire, you know.”

Fake Kim showed the staffer their tickets, after which they were led to their assigned seats.