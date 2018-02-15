The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are underway. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
Austrian Markus Schairer heading home after breaking his neck in snowboardcross event
Markus Schairer of Austria is heading home for treatment after breaking his neck in a frightening crash during the Olympic men's snowboardcross quarterfinals.
Schairer, 30, lost control in the air on the final jump of the treacherous downhill course on Thursday. He slammed into the snow on his back, sending his goggles flying. He was able to get to his feet before being taken for a medical exam.
The Austrian Olympic Committee says Schairer fractured the fifth vertebrae in his neck. It says there is no indication the 30-year-old Schairer experienced any neurological impairment or long-term damage.