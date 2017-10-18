Deutschland Cup roster offers early peek at U.S. men's Olympic hockey lineup

In a glimpse of what the U.S. men’s hockey roster will look like at the Pyeongchang Olympics without NHL players, former NHL standouts Brian Gionta, Ryan Malone and Mark Stuart were among the 29 players chosen to play for the U.S. select team in the Deutschland Cup tournament next month in Augsburg, Germany.

In choosing the Olympic roster, Team USA executives will select among Americans who are playing in Europe and Russia, players who are signed to American Hockey League contracts and a small number of college players. However, players in college were not included on the roster for the Deutschland Cup, which involves select teams from the U.S., Russia, Slovakia and Germany.

Here’s a link to the U.S. Deutschland Cup roster.

To the dismay of many players, the NHL decided not to interrupt its season to allow players to represent their homelands in Pyeongchang in February. NHL players had competed in the last five Olympic hockey tournaments, starting in 1998 at Nagano, Japan. The NHL might reverse course and allow its players to participate in the 2022 Games in Beijing because it considers China a potentially lucrative market for hockey. However, that has not yet been determined.

Several names on the Deutschland Cup roster are familiar to hockey fans in Southern California. Defenseman Jon Blum, who was born in Long Beach and grew up in Rancho Santa Margarita, has 110 games’ NHL experience, mostly with the Nashville Predators. He’s in his third season of playing in Vladivostok, Russia. Ryan Lasch of Lake Forest plays for the Swedish team Frolunda, and Robbie Earl, who grew up in Los Angeles, plays for Biel in Switzerland.

Gionta, 38, had 15 goals and 35 points last season for the Buffalo Sabres. He has not signed with another team but has been working out with the minor-league team in his hometown of Rochester, N.Y., to prepare for a possible Olympic return. He represented the U.S. in 2006 in Turin, Italy.

Malone, 37, last played in the NHL in the 2014-15 season and has been playing for the Iowa Wild of the AHL.

Stuart, 33, played for Winnipeg last season and attended the Chicago Blackhawks’ training camp this year on a tryout basis but was released from his tryout. He has been playing for the German team Adler Mannheim.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams (4-2) week in Jacksonville before they travel to London to face the Arizona Cardinals (3-3) in an NFC West divisional matchup. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams (4-2) week in Jacksonville before they travel to London to face the Arizona Cardinals (3-3) in an NFC West divisional matchup. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams (4-2) week in Jacksonville before they travel to London to face the Arizona Cardinals (3-3) in an NFC West divisional matchup. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams (4-2) week in Jacksonville before they travel to London to face the Arizona Cardinals (3-3) in an NFC West divisional matchup. CAPTION Chargers left tackle Russell Okung was invited to New York to sit down with a handful of players, owners and NFL executives to talk about the social and political issues facing the league. Okung talked Wednesday about those discussions and what he hopes to see moving forward. Chargers left tackle Russell Okung was invited to New York to sit down with a handful of players, owners and NFL executives to talk about the social and political issues facing the league. Okung talked Wednesday about those discussions and what he hopes to see moving forward. CAPTION Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about Yasiel Puig and the differences between managing in his first and second seasons. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about Yasiel Puig and the differences between managing in his first and second seasons. CAPTION Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 4 and whether or not the Dodgers have a good chance at a sweep of the NLCS. Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 4 and whether or not the Dodgers have a good chance at a sweep of the NLCS. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen after getting the save in NLCS Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen after getting the save in NLCS Game 3.

helene.elliott@latimes.com

Follow Helene Elliott on Twitter @helenenothelen