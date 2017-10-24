Olympic torch begins long journey to South Korea for 2018 Winter Games

Rainy weather intruded on the traditional lighting of the Olympic torch in southern Greece on Tuesday.

It didn’t really matter — officials had a back-up plan.

Amid the inclement conditions, the flame was ignited and began its 5,300-mile trek eastward to South Korea, where the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games will take place early next year.

“The start of the Olympic torch relay today is one of the most important milestones in our journey to Feb. 9,” said Lee Hee-beom, president of the organizing committee. “The Olympic torch relay will be a celebration of the passion that our nation has for the Olympic movement.”

Normally, the sun’s rays — reflected by a mirror — are used to start the fire. This time, officials kept a back-up flame from the previous day’s rehearsal.

Standing before the Temple of Hera, actress Katerina Lehou, portraying an ancient pagan priestess, handed the torch to Greek cross-country skier Apostolos Angelis, who soon passed it to Park Ji-Sung, a South Korean soccer player who formerly played for Manchester United.

The ceremony included only brief references to the political tension that has loomed over the region and the Olympics as the U.S. and North Korea continue to trade threats.

Lee said his country is committed to holding a "safe and secure" event.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, added that the Games "stand above and beyond all the differences that divide us."

