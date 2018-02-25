Photo gallery: Olympics say good-bye to Pyeongchang with flair

After 16 days of sliding, skating, jumping and sweeping, the Pyeongchang Games have come to a close with one last party.
The Winter Olympics concluded Sunday night with a bash at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, a final hurrah for the venue before it's demolished.
Skiier Lindsey Vonn of the United States gets a lift during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games.
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Team USA athletes take part in the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games.
Fireworks illuminate the sky during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games' closing ceremony.
Boy band EXO performs during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Games.
Entertainers perform during the Beijing segment of the Pyeongchang Games' closing ceremony.
President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, attends the four-man bobsled competition on Day 16 of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Artists perform near the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Games.
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
U.S. skiier Lindsey Vonn, left, and North Korean skater Kim Ju Sik applaud during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympic Games.
Performers duck under a curl of light during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Artists hold glowing orbs during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Artists move among a blur of lights during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Artists perform among an array of screens during the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.
South Korean singer CL performs during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Games.
Artists perform among an arc of screens during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Artists lean over as part of their performance during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Fireworks illuminate the night sky over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Games.
The Olympic flag is lowered as the Olympic anthem plays during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Games.