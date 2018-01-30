Russian speedskater Olga Graf rejects Olympic invite

Speedskater Olga Graf became the first athlete from embattled Russia to decline an invitation to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Though the International Olympic Committee has banned the nation in response to a doping scandal, it has offered individual athletes a chance to participate under a neutral flag if they can prove they have not cheated.

“I am glad that the IOC commission has recognized me as a pure athlete, which I am, but I am sorry that more than half the speedskating team did not receive an invitation,” Graf posted on Facebook.

The IOC recently invited 169 Russians to be part of the “Olympic Athlete from Russia” squad, but the 34-year-old Graf — who won two bronze medals in the last Winter Games — noted that some of her most-decorated teammates, including six-time gold-medalist Viktor Ahn, have been excluded.

Russia has been heavily sanctioned in the wake of investigations that found widespread cheating among athletes, coaches and officials. There has been evidence that lab workers altered samples to keep Russians from testing positive.

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin repeated his claim that politics have played a role in the matter, but said he hopes Russia can move forward in cooperation with the IOC and other governing bodies in sport.

“Do we need to work with international organizations?” he was quoted as saying by the Tass news agency. “Of course, we do and we will do so.”

CAPTION Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls. (Jan. 24, 2018) Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls. (Jan. 24, 2018) CAPTION Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls. (Jan. 24, 2018) Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls. (Jan. 24, 2018) CAPTION 15 greatest moments in Philadelphia sports history. 15 greatest moments in Philadelphia sports history. CAPTION "We have the most passionate fan base in the NFL, if not all of sports. You want to win so badly for them. So when you win a conference championship, it’s for them,” said Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie after the team's win in the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. "We have the most passionate fan base in the NFL, if not all of sports. You want to win so badly for them. So when you win a conference championship, it’s for them,” said Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie after the team's win in the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter