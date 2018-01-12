Women's hockey could bridge gap between North and South Korea at Olympics

North Korea’s potential involvement in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, is coming into clearer focus.

On Friday, a South Korean sports official told Yonhap News Agency the countries have discussed fielding a joint women’s hockey team and marching together in the opening ceremony on Feb. 9.

With tensions easing slightly in the region, the countries met this week to discuss possible areas of cooperation.

“Both sides will cooperate so that it is an opportunity to enhance the pride of the Korean people,” the governments stated in a joint news release.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said: “I warmly welcome the joint proposals by the governments of the ROK and DPRK, which have been applauded by so many other governments worldwide.”

Further meetings are expected to take place next week.

