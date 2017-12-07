Former U.S. gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 60 years in prison for child porn

A federal judge has sentenced Larry Nassar, the former Olympic team doctor accused of molesting dozens of young gymnasts and other athletes, to 60 years in prison on a separate child pornography charge.

The 54-year-old Nassar has pleaded guilty to additional molestation crimes in state court and faces sentencing in those criminal cases next month.

A number of famous U.S. gymnasts, including McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas, have said that Nassar assaulted them under the guise of providing medical treatments.

“He abused my trust, he abused my body and he left scars on my psyche that may never go away .… He needs to be behind bars so he will never prey upon another child,” Maroney wrote in a victim impact statement before Thursday’s sentencing.

Maroney placed blame on university and sports officials for not taking earlier action in regards to accusations involving Nassar.

Nassar served as a sports doctor for USA Gymnastics, Michigan State University and a gymnastics club.

“It is my hope that federal and state law enforcement agencies will not close the book on the Larry Nassar scandal after he receives his just punishment,” Maroney wrote. “It is time to hold the leadership of Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee accountable for allowing, and in some cases enabling, his crimes.“

On Thursday in a Grand Rapids, Mich., courtroom, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff imposed the government’s recommended sentence, stating Nassar “should never have access to children again.”

Authorities discovered more than 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar’s electronic devices, the Associated Press reported.

