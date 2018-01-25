After Larry Nassar's sentencing, senators want answers from gymnastics and Olympic leaders

A day after Larry Nassar’s sentencing, two U.S. senators have demanded answers regarding the “multiple organizational failures” that allowed the former Olympic team doctor to molest scores of young athletes over the course of decades.

Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), as members of a consumer protection subcommittee, made their request Thursday in a letter to Kerry Perry, president and CEO of USA Gymnastics.

They also raised concerns about the actions of the U.S. Olympic Committee and Michigan State University — two other organizations for whom Nassar served in an official capacity.

“What steps are being taken to prevent these atrocities from occurring again, whether in gymnastics or any Olympic sport?” the letter asked.

Moran and Blumenthal cited a recent Times story in which Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney said USA Gymnastics officials had her sign a confidential financial settlement that kept Nassar’s sexual abuse a secret.

“Is your organization aware of other such settlements between [national governing bodies] and Olympic athletes?” the letter asked.

On Wednesday, a Michigan judge sentenced Nassar to a minimum of 40 years for molesting seven girls and young women. Scores of athletes — including Olympic champions such as Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman — have said they were also his victims.

Previously, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years for child pornography crimes. He faces additional prosecution for other sexual abuse counts.

CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. CAPTION William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter