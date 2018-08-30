NCAA clears Michigan State of violations in Larry Nassar sexual assaults

The NCAA has cleared Michigan State of any potential rules violations regarding the sexual assaults committed by imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Seven months after the case was opened, NCAA vice president Jonathan Duncan stated in a letter to the university that “it does not appear there is need for further inquiry.”

“We welcome closure in regards to the NCAA inquiry,” athletic director Bill Beekman said in a statement. “MSU cooperated fully with the inquiry over the past several months and provided all requested documentation and access to key personnel.”

Hundreds of young athletes have come forward with accusations that Nassar — who worked in various capacities for Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic team — molested them under the guise of providing medical treatment.

The 55-year-old Nassar is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan.

The scandal has also prompted a wave of lawsuits, with Michigan State announcing it will set aside $500 million to settle current and future claims. USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee are still facing litigation.

Michigan State’s previous athletic director, Mark Hollis, resigned in late January.

"In regards to the crimes committed on our campus by Larry Nassar, the NCAA findings do not change a thing,” Beekman stated. “NCAA member organizations have a specific set of rules to which we hold each other accountable. And while we agree with the NCAA that we did not commit a violation, that does not diminish our commitment to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student athletes.”

The university was also cleared of additional allegations that it had failed to adequately address sexual assault accusations involving football and basketball players.

