Key figure in L.A.'s Olympic planning leaves for another job

The chief marketing officer for the U.S. Olympic Committee, expected to help lead preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, has left for a job outside of sports.

Lisa Baird will move to New York Public Radio after almost a decade in the Olympic movement.

The change will take her away from a recently created marketing arm — a joint venture between L.A. planners and the USOC — tasked with attracting sponsors for the Games.

“From the day we launched our bid for the Games to the establishment of LA 2028’s marketing arm earlier this month, Lisa’s wealth of experience and leadership has benefited our organization,” LA 2028 Chairman Casey Wasserman said in a statement.

During her time at USOC headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo., Baird was credited with shaping an array of national sponsorships with United Airlines, Nike, Polo and others.

“We’re sad to see her leave, but we wish her the best, and we know she will always be Team USA’s biggest fan,” USOC Chairman Larry Probst said.

Given the unusual circumstances of the L.A. Games — awarded far in advance through an arrangement that put the 2024 Olympics in Paris — local organizers have targeted $2.5 billion in marketing revenues, which would rank among the largest in Games history.

