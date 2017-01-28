Lindsey Vonn crashes out of World Cup downhill

Lindsey Vonn is crashing more than she's winning.

The most successful female ski racer of all time fell and hit the safety netting during a World Cup downhill Saturday in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in exactly the same spot where she crashed a day earlier in an official training session.

“I'm getting a little sore. I'm too old to be hitting the fence that hard,” said the 32-year-old Vonn, who was again fortunate to walk away without any serious injuries. “I'm happy to still be in one piece.”

It's not like Vonn to fall two days in a row — and nearly unheard of for her to fall two days in a row in the same spot.

Defending overall champion Lara Gut of Switzerland won her first downhill of the season, finishing .05 seconds ahead of Sofia Goggia of Italy and .47 in front of Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia.

Going first down the mountain in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Austria’s Hannes Reichelt won the downhill for his first World Cup victory of the season, beating Italy's Peter Fill by .16 of a second and Switzerland's Beat Feuz by .52. Travis Ganong of the U.S. finished 1.31 seconds off the pace in 12th.