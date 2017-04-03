LA 2024 leaders talk with Olympic officials about possible 2028 bid

With much of the international sports world gathered at a convention in Denmark this week, Olympic officials met with bid committees from Los Angeles and Paris on Monday to discuss the possibility of naming two winners in the competition to host the 2024 Summer Games.

The International Olympic Committee sought feedback on the formation of a working group that will consider giving 2024 to one city and 2028 to the other.

Both candidates — the only two remaining in the race — had previously pushed back against the idea of accepting an event that wouldn’t take place for another 11 years.

Nothing seemed to change after Monday’s discussions.

“We remain committed to bidding for the 2024 Games and look forward to future discussions with the IOC working group as the bid progresses,” LA 2024 said in a statement.

IOC President Thomas Bach met individually with Mayor Eric Garcetti and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. Three IOC vice presidents held additional talks with full contingents from both cities.

The SportAccord convention draws IOC members and top officials from sports organizations around the world. The L.A. and Paris groups are scheduled to give brief presentations at the gathering on Tuesday.

