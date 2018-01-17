In a show of Olympic unity, Koreas plan to march together and hold joint events at Games

North and South Korea will march together under a unified flag during opening ceremonies at the upcoming Winter Olympics and seek to field a joint women’s hockey team, a milestone in the historically tense relations between the two countries.

Negotiators also agreed on the general composition of the North Korean Olympics delegation and how the group will travel to venues in South Korea, the host nation.

The agreements, released in a statement late Wednesday after 12 hours of talks, were the latest public signs that the two sides plan to project unity before and during the Games that begin Feb. 9 — a rare sign of rapprochement in a region that has been engaged in a tense standoff over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

The two nations also plan to hold joint training and cultural events, but decisions about which North Korean athletes will compete will ultimately be left to the International Olympic Committee, which plans to meet with both sides on Saturday.

The recent efforts to include the North have progressed rapidly in recent weeks after conciliatory comments made by North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, during his annual New Year’s Day speech.

Kim’s words prompted the South, which sensed the chance to use the Olympics as a catalyst for peace, to suggest talks.

The two nations have since agreed upon the North’s participation in the Games, its first since 2010, and have also agreed to allow the isolated nation to bring a large musical troupe south for performances.

Wednesday’s talks focused on the specifics of the participation agreement. The negotiations took place at Panmunjom, a diplomatic base inside the Demilitarized Zone, a buffer separating two nations that have coexisted on the peninsula amid tension since the Korean War.

The three rounds of recent dialogue have been the first talks between the two countries since late 2015, when contact ceased following a series of provocations by the North.

Those provocations, including a nuclear detonation and numerous ballistic missile tests, have continued, escalating tensions between Pyongyang and much of the international community.

Wednesday’s talks included a long list of other plans, including allowing a taekwondo demonstration team and a large cheering squad to travel from the North to the Games.

It remains unclear, however, whether a North Korean ice skating duo that initially qualified but missed an entry deadline would be able to compete — and whether the hockey team can compete in an exhibitory capacity. (Neither team would be favorites to win medals competing alone, according to world rankings.)

Both nations were scheduled to meet with Olympic officials Saturday outside Geneva.

The talks so far have been cordial, but there were signs that the veneer of comity was beginning to wear amid familiar disagreements and commentary from political and media groups on both sides.

The Korean Central News Agency, a North Korean official news outlet aimed at foreign audiences, has focused attacks on President Trump in recent days. One article suggested that the North might back out of the Olympics deal as a result of South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s recent praise of the American leader.

The North’s media isn’t alone in its criticism of the Olympic talks.

A South Korean newspaper, JoongAng Ilbo, published an editorial Wednesday criticizing plans for a joint women’s hockey team.

"The government appears to be turning a blind eye to the 'blood, sweat and tears' of our athletes … to prioritize its political goal of achieving ethnic harmony over the sacred Olympic spirit of fair competition,” according to the editorial.

Jong-hwan Do, the South’s minister of culture, sports and tourism, addressed that question at a Cabinet meeting with Moon on Tuesday.

“Our athletes will not be affected,” he said. “We have similar athletic performance, and if outstanding North Korean athletes participate, our record will be strengthened.”

The Olympics developments were reminiscent of the Asian Games in 2014, hosted in Incheon, a city near Seoul. The two nations came together in a show of unity, including the use of a single flag — a white rectangle featuring the blue silhouette of the peninsula.

Those friendly relations didn’t last. The North has since test-launched more than 40 ballistic missiles, including one capable of reaching Washington, and performed three underground nuclear detonations.

CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. CAPTION William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons.

Stiles is a special correspondent.

UPDATES:

6:30 p.m.: This story was updated throughout with staff reporting.

This story was originally published at 5:45 a.m.