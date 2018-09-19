North and South Korea plan joint bid for 2032 Summer Olympics

The Olympics are continuing to play a role in the rapprochement between North and South Korea, with the countries announcing Wednesday they intend to launch a combined bid for the 2032 Summer Games.

The plan was included in a joint statement following a Pyongyang summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Kim’s offer to shut down a nuclear missile testing and launch site made the biggest headlines, but the Olympics have been a significant part of the warming North-South relationship.

Earlier this year, the nations cooperated when South Korea hosted the 2018 Winter Games, with athletes from the North marching in the opening ceremony and participating in a number of sports.

The leaders’ statement offered no details on the potential campaign for 2032, which could also attract candidate cities from Germany, Australia and India.

The International Olympic Committee normally selects its host seven years in advance.

CAPTION Follow Lance Pugmire behind the scenes in the immediate aftermath of the rematch between Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin. Follow Lance Pugmire behind the scenes in the immediate aftermath of the rematch between Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin. CAPTION Follow Lance Pugmire behind the scenes in the immediate aftermath of the rematch between Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin. Follow Lance Pugmire behind the scenes in the immediate aftermath of the rematch between Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin. CAPTION In Episode 2 on the new Pound for Pound series, follow Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire as he prepares for the rematch between Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin. In Episode 2 on the new Pound for Pound series, follow Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire as he prepares for the rematch between Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin. CAPTION In Episode 1 on the new Pound for Pound series, follow Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire as he prepares for the rematch between Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin. In Episode 1 on the new Pound for Pound series, follow Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire as he prepares for the rematch between Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin. CAPTION Caroline Marks is the youngest surfer in history to qualify for the WSL Championship Tour. Caroline Marks is the youngest surfer in history to qualify for the WSL Championship Tour. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports writers Andy McCullough and Bill Shaikin discuss the Dodgers' bullpen woes and the month that willd decide their playoff fate. Los Angeles Times sports writers Andy McCullough and Bill Shaikin discuss the Dodgers' bullpen woes and the month that willd decide their playoff fate.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter