Iranian archers obtain last-minute visas for World Cup in Las Vegas

Initially blocked by the Trump administration’s controversial travel ban, members of the Iranian archery team say they are now scrambling to reach Las Vegas for an important Indoor Archery World Cup competition this weekend.
The country’s archery federation announced on its website that some of its athletes and coaches were able to obtain last-minute visas at an American embassy in Armenia.
The Vegas Shoot begins with qualification rounds on Friday morning and is scheduled to run through Sunday. World Archery officials could not be reached for comment, but aroundtherings.com reported the Iranians, though arriving late, will be allowed to catch up.
Iran was included in Trump’s executive order barring travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S.
On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a Seattle judge’s earlier restraining order on the new policy should remain in effect while the judge further examines its legality.
