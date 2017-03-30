L.A., Paris draw praise as Olympic officials begin final evaluation of bids for 2024 Games

With bidding for the 2024 Summer Games entering the home stretch, International Olympic Committee evaluators have concluded an initial two-day review of the rival proposals from Los Angeles and Paris.

In a statement released Thursday, the IOC’s evaluation commission praised the candidates for “creativity and strong legacy focus.”

“Both proposals incorporate well-known locations in these two great cities, and would deliver an excellent experience for athletes, spectators and other Games participants,” said Patrick Baumann, the commission’s chairman.

L.A. and Paris are the only bidders remaining in the 2024 race after Boston; Hamburg, Germany; Rome; and Budapest, Hungary, withdrew over concerns about the cost of staging the Games.

The candidates enter the final five months of their campaign amid some uncertainty, as Olympic officials consider the unusual prospect of naming two winners, one for 2024 and the other for 2028.

Bid leaders haven’t exactly warmed to that idea.

There has also been turmoil within the evaluation commission, where former Chairman Frankie Fredericks came under investigation for corruption and has stepped down.

The commission is scheduled to visit both cities in May as it prepares a report for the full IOC voting membership.

L.A. and Paris will also make important presentations to officials at a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, in mid-July.

The IOC is scheduled to select a host in September.

“We are looking forward to taking a closer look at these two strong candidates during our site visits, to see in more detail how these well-developed plans would come to life at Games time and leave sustainable legacies,” Baumann said.

Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter