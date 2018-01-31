All remaining USA Gymnastics board members resign as Larry Nassar faces another round of victims in court

Responding to demands from U.S. Olympic Committee leaders, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday that it has received resignations from all of its remaining board members.

“We are in the process of moving forward with forming an interim board of directors during the month of February,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

Last week, the USOC threatened to decertify the national governing body unless it met a series of requirements in response to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Nassar stands accused of molesting scores of young athletes while serving as a sports doctor for USA Gymnastics, Michigan State and the USOC, among others.

The former Olympic team doctor, who already has been sentenced for criminal sexual conduct and for possession of child pornography, is in court again this week to be sentenced for additional sexual assault crimes involving a local gymnastics club.

The judge in Eaton County, Mich., has scheduled time for Nassar’s victims to confront him in the courtroom — a replay of a similar hearing that concluded his previous case in nearby Ingham County.

Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 175 years for sexual assault »

About 60 women and girls are expected to come forward. According to multiple news reports, Judge Janice Cunningham announced the number of women who claim to have been molested by Nassar has now reached 265.

Nassar has previously been sentenced to 60 years for child pornography crimes and a minimum of 40 years for sexual abuse. His current sentencing hearing is expected to last through the week.

CAPTION Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls. (Jan. 24, 2018) Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls. (Jan. 24, 2018) CAPTION Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls. (Jan. 24, 2018) Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls. (Jan. 24, 2018) CAPTION 15 greatest moments in Philadelphia sports history. 15 greatest moments in Philadelphia sports history. CAPTION "We have the most passionate fan base in the NFL, if not all of sports. You want to win so badly for them. So when you win a conference championship, it’s for them,” said Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie after the team's win in the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. "We have the most passionate fan base in the NFL, if not all of sports. You want to win so badly for them. So when you win a conference championship, it’s for them,” said Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie after the team's win in the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter