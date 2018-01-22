Three USA Gymnastics leaders resign as more abuse victims speak out in court

USA Gymnastics, struggling through a massive sexual abuse scandal, announced Monday that three board members have tendered their resignations.

Chairman Paul Parilla, vice chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley left amid persistent accusations that their organization did not do enough to protect young gymnasts who were molested by former U.S. team doctor Larry Nassar.

“We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization,” said Kerry Perry, the new president and CEO of USA Gymnastics.

The announcement coincided with scores of athletes coming forward to tell their stories in a Lansing, Mich., courtroom where Nassar awaits sentencing.

The marathon hearing has now stretched into a second week with Judge Rosemarie Aquilina making time for any victims who want to speak to the court.

Well over 100 athletes have said that Nassar molested them over a period of years. That number includes Olympic gymnasts such as Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney.

Nassar, who served as an official doctor for Michigan State and the national gymnastics team, has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct at his current trial. He has also pleaded guilty to other counts and has been sentenced to 60 years in prison in a separate child pornography case.

Last week, USA Gymnastics severed its relationship with the famed Karolyi Ranch, which had long served as a national training center but had also been among the sites where Nassar was accused of sexual abuse.

“As the board identifies its next chair and fills the vacant board positions, we remain focused on working every day to ensure that our culture, policies and actions reflect our commitment to those we serve,” Perry said.

