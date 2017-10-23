Another alleged drug scandal surfaces from Olympic past

As Olympic leaders continue to sort through the rubble of the Russian doping scandal, another problem might have arisen.

World Anti-Doping Agency officials have launched an investigation into new allegations that China systemically cheated in many sports during the 1980s and 1990s.

The claims arose in a documentary produced by German broadcaster ARD, which interviewed Xue Yinxian, a former Chinese team doctor who fled the country two years ago.

Founded in late 1999, WADA did not exist at the time of the alleged wrongdoing, but the agency has asked its independent Intelligence and Investigations team to pursue the matter.

“If action is warranted and feasible under the World Anti-Doping Code, the necessary and appropriate steps will be taken,” officials said in a statement.

In the meantime, international sports organizations have yet to determine if Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the upcoming Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Many Russian athletes were banned from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

