2018 Winter Olympics: When and where to watch

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin goes airborne to place third in an alpine skiing, women's World Cup downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo, northern Italy, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Shiffrin clocked the third fastest time of 1 minute and 37.29 seconds. (Domenico Stinellis / AP)