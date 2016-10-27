Sex abuse lawsuit against USA Gymnastics doctor names Karolyis

A former gymnast on the U.S. women's national team has become the latest athlete to accuse a longtime team doctor of sexual abuse.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles contends Dr. Larry Nassar repeatedly sexually abused the now-24-year-old gymnast when she was on the team from 2006 to 2011.

Nassar's lawyer didn't respond to messages Thursday, but he has previously denied abuse allegations by two other gymnasts. The Associated Press does not generally identify those who say they are victims of sex crimes.

The lawsuit is the first against Nassar to name renowned national team leaders Bela and Martha Karolyi. It says the husband-and-wife team created a toxic environment that allowed the alleged abuse to thrive, and if they didn't know about it, they should have.

The Karolyis didn't respond to requests for comment. USA Gymnastics is also named in the suit. The Indiana-based governing body denies wrongdoing.

Associated Press