USA gymnastics president resigns amid abuse scandal

Steve Penny has resigned as president of USA Gymnastics following intensified pressure on the organization for its handling of sex abuse cases.

The resignation came a week after the United States Olympic Committee's board sent a recommendation to USA Gymnastics chairman Paul Parilla requesting Penny step down.

The organization said Penny informed them of the decision in a conference call.

Penny joined USA Gymnastics in 1999 and oversaw one of the greatest runs in Olympic history. The success made USA Gymnastics a magnet for big-time corporate sponsors who wanted to be aligned with its healthy, winning image.

That image took a serious hit in recent months following an in-depth investigation by the Indianapolis Star that portrayed USA Gymnastics as slow to act when it came to addressing allegations of sexual abuse.