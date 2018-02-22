Hockey fans rejoice in Olympic gold: 'There is definitely a lot of pride here' for Sandburg's Kendall Coyne

Dare to dream.

Mother McAuley sophomore Abbey Murphy does. She has her sights set on playing for the USA Women's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

One of her role models, she said, is Palos Heights native Kendall Coyne.

Coyne lived out her dream when she and Team USA beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout to win the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Games in South Korea.

Murphy, along with a group of players and their parents from the Chicago Mission elite hockey program, spent the wee hours of Thursday morning watching the live action on a big screen at The Edge Ice Arena in Bensenville.

"It was very inspiring to see how hard they worked," Murphy said. "They deserved that gold medal."

It was also nerve-wracking, she said, especially during the shootout — the first in Olympic women's final.

"I couldn't look when Canada was shooting," Murphy said with a laugh. "There was a huge cheer when they won it."

Murphy, who lives in Evergreen Park, became a gold medalist herself in January as a member of the Team USA Under-18 team that won the World Women's Championships in Dmitrov, Russia.

She and Coyne exchanged text messages before Murphy left for that tournament.

"She gave me some tips and advice for going into the tournament for my first time," Murphy said. "She was super nice. Every time I watch her play, it makes me want to push myself harder, the way she works on the ice."

Team USA's victory was celebrated at Sandburg High School, from where Coyne graduated in 2010.

"There certainly has been a buzz here," Sandburg athletic director Tom Freyer said. "Several teachers were talking about how they stayed up late and watched the game. Many of them were walking around with groggy looks on their faces and holding cups of coffee.

"Some students in the hallways were wearing Kendall Coyne T-shirts. There is definitely a lot of pride here for Team USA, for Kendall Coyne, and for the fact that she went here."

Coyne, who is engaged to marry Sandburg graduate and Los Angeles Chargers right tackle Michael Schofield, still comes to the school to work out, according to Sandburg teacher and coach Marty Balle.

"For eight years, I've seen her every summer," Balle said. "And when she and Michael started dating the two of them would come in together. I'd be here in the morning and we'd open the door to the weight room for them.

"I wished her good luck before she left. I sent her a text after the (gold medal) game. I'm so proud of her. She's such a great young woman, who has influenced and touched so many people. You're so happy for people like that, when good things happen to them."

Chicago Ridge native Eileen Meslar, who in June won a silver medal with the Team USA ball hockey team at the 2017 World Women's Ball Hockey Championships in the Czech Republic, was on the midnight watch in Dubuque Iowa.

Meslar and Coyne skated together at a women's hockey camp run by Cammi Granato. Granato was a member of Team USA when it last won a gold medal at the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, Japan.

"My mom (Patti) drove out here from Chicago Ridge so that we could watch it together," Meslar said. "I'm sure my neighbors aren't happy with me, because I was pretty much screaming and banging on the wall when they won.

"Kendall has just improved so much since the last Olympics. She is even faster. She was just amazing to watch this entire tournament. I was tagging and messaging her congrats and good luck."

One of Coyne's younger fans was 11-year-old Frankfort resident Mikayla Murray. In July, Murray attended the Kendall Coyne Hockey Camp at Arctic Ice Arena in Orland Park.

"Kendall truly is a great athlete and a fabulous person," Murray's mother Tania said. "I couldn't ask for a better role model for my daughter.

"Mikayla and I were on the edge of our seats watching the game. The third period was so intense. We were both jumping around in the living room each time an American scored. Both of us were crying during the medal ceremony."

With another dream just beginning.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

