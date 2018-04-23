Winter Olympians will visit Trump's White House this week — with some notable absences

Shaun White has a wedding to attend. So does fellow snowboarder Chloe Kim. Some, like freeskier Gus Kenworthy and Alpine racer Lindsey Vonn, said long ago they were staying away. Figure skater Mirai Nagasu is among four Olympians busy taping "Dancing with the Stars." Most of the top skaters also have other commitments, so they can't come either.

Winter Olympians will descend on Washington for a week of festivities this week, capped with a visit to the White House on Friday. While many of the biggest American stars from the Pyeongchang Games, from Mikaela Shiffrin to Adam Rippon, will not be present, about 200 U.S. Olympians and Paralympians are expected to make the trek and meet President Donald Trump later this week.

Even without some of the U.S. Olympic team's most recognizable names, the contingent will still feature many of the biggest medal winners from the Winter Games, including the U.S. women's hockey team, the men's curling team, bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor and snowboarders Red Gerard and David Wise. In all, about two-thirds of the Olympians and Paralympians who competed in Pyeongchang as part of Team USA are expected to visit the White House this week.

Many of the figure skaters can't attend because they're locked into a Stars on Ice tour, while luger Chris Mazdzer and snowboarder Jamie Anderson will join Rippon and Nagasu on the "Dancing with the Stars" television competition, which debuts next Monday. Figure skaters Vincent Zhou and Alexa and Chris Knierim are expected at the White House, while Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen will be in Washington earlier in the week but will leave before Friday's trip down Pennsylvania Avenue.

The White House visit has been a staple for championship teams and Olympic athletes, though Trump's comments and policies have drawn more scrutiny to what was usually a routine, nonpolitical matter. While teams such as the Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Penguins and New England Patriots have visited Trump's White House, the president rescinded an invitation to the Golden State Warriors last year. The Warriors instead spent their off day in Washington visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture with local children.

Most recently, the Alabama football team visited earlier this month, while several members of the Philadelphia Eagles have already said they will skip the traditional trip.

Friday will mark the first time Olympians have visited since Trump took office in January 2017. Many of the Pyeongchang competitors decided long before this year's Winter Games they'd be passing on any White House invitation.

"The things that Trump has done during his campaign and since he's been in office that so intensely go against the things that I believe in, I have no desire to go and shake his hand," Kenworthy said last year.

Vonn told CNN last year: "I want to represent our country well. I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."

The White House visit is the last of three events planned by the U.S. Olympic Committee this week. On Tuesday, about 100 athletes will participate an education and career summit, a full day of workshops and seminars intended to ease the transition to post-Olympic life.

And on Thursday, more than 200 athletes will gather for the Team USA Awards, where the USOC will recognize its top female and male athletes, teams and coaches from Pyeongchang. Kristi Yamaguchi will be honored that night with the Jesse Owens Olympic Spirit Award, which honors someone who has served as "a powerful force for good in society, inspiring others by contributing to a better world, uniting people or leading a cause," according to the USOC.