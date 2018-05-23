USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry apologizes to victims of Larry Nassar

Breaking nearly six months of silence on the issue, USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry tells a congressional panel she was "appalled and sickened by the despicable crimes of Larry Nassar" and apologized to his hundreds of victims.

Perry spoke during a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing during which leaders of U.S. Olympic sport organizations were questioned about the Olympic community's ability to protect athletes from sexual abuse. Perry was joined by acting U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Suzanne Lyons, USA Volleyball CEO Jamie Davis, USA Taekwondo Executive Director Steve McNally, USA Swimming President and CEO Tim Hinchey and U.S. Center for SafeSport President and CEO Shellie Pfohl.

Perry apologized to Nassar's victims and vowed, "Those days are over."

Victims have said the abuse occurred at national and international competitions, including the Olympics, and the Karolyi ranch outside Houston, where Team USA women gymnasts trained.

Nassar, 54, is serving an effective life sentence in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting nine girls and women in Michigan, as well as to federal child pornography crimes. At his sentencing hearing in January, the emotional testimony of more than 150 girls, women and parents triggered national outrage about the case, prompting fallout that continues for the organizations through which Nassar accessed his victims.

Steve Penny resigned as CEO of USA Gymnastics in March 2017, months after the initial reports of Nassar's crimes, and in the days after Nassar's January sentencing hearing, the entire board of USA Gymnastics resigned after threats from the USOC to decertify the organization. A week later, after two U.S. senators called for his job, Scott Blackmun resigned after eight years as CEO of the USOC.