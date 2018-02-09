NBC's Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir were very critical of Olympic skaters — thank goodness

If social media is any indication, some viewers apparently think former gold medalist Tara Lipinski and two-time Olympian Johnny Weir were — gasp — mean for their honest criticism on NBC as figure skaters stumbled, slipped and fell Thursday night.

After talking up Nathan Chen before his short program in the team event as virtually the smoothest thing on ice this side of amaretto, they were far from wowed as it played out and afterward for the fallen hero.

Lipinski said he looked “tentative and slow … so nervous.”

Weir declared it “the worst short program I’ve ever seen from Nathan Chen … disastrous.”

Truth is they’re no more unforgiving than the sport itself, and it’s better to get the straightforward insights of knowledgeable critics than be fed puffy platitudes about tough breaks from an apologist playing publicist.

That said, you can bet that within the next couple Winter Olympics, NBC will produce a live stream providing viewers the option of only hearing just the music during the routines.

The songs accompanying skaters, by the way, included lyrics for the first time, opening the door to such tunes as Ed Sheeran’s “Make It Rain” and the April Meservy and Aaron Edson cover of U2’s “With or Without You.”

