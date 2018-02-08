Shani Davis' story on the ice isn’t over yet: 'I’m a fighter,' says the 5-time Olympian

Shani Davis spent last summer living in a modest one-room apartment in South Korea. He enjoyed barbecue and meeting with friends at a local water park.

But he wasn’t there for fun. He was there to train, often against middle school and high school students.

“Here I am at 35 years old, being pushed and challenged by people half my age,” Davis wrote on his blog.

They won’t be half his age, but his teammates and competitors at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, see him as the elder of the U.S. long-track speedskating team.

Davis, a Chicago native who trained in Evanston as a child and went to high school in Marquette, Mich., will appear in his fifth Olympic Games. He won gold in the 1,000-meter races in 2006 and 2010, becoming the first black athlete to win gold in an individual event at a Winter Olympics.

“I still want to win,” he said after qualifying at the speedskating trials by finishing second in the 1,000 meters and third in the 1,500 in Milwaukee. “I still want to be the best in the world. I’m a fighter. I’ve always wanted to skate fast since I was a little kid. I still want to do that now. And I still have fun. It’s just getting back to that success at the highest level.”

No man older than 34 has won an Olympic title in long-track speedskating, and only two have won medals.

At the 2014 Olympics, Davis finished eighth in the 1,000 meters. He, like the rest of the U.S. team that failed to medal in Sochi, is looking to reassert himself this year.

“I think everyone is really motivated to go back and compete at the highest level,” he said. “We’re definitely a force.”

After Sochi, Davis returned to form at the 2015 World Single Distance Championships, earning gold in the 1,000 meters and finishing fourth in the 1,500. He medaled at the World Cup last season, taking silver in the 1,000.

At the World Cup in Salt Lake City this season, he finished 12th in the 1,000 meters and 13th in the 1,500.

He’s made an impression on many of the younger skaters on the U.S. team.

Brian Hansen, a Glenview native who will compete in his thirdOlympics, said racing against Davis as a 17-year-old was a defining moment in his career. When he was ahead of Davis after the first 100 meters in a 500-meter race, it helped legitimize Hansen’s goal of become an Olympian.

“Obviously, it was not a big race for Shani,” Hansen said. “It was a big personal-best time for me. I went from kind of junior-level skating to kind of in the territory of competing with seniors. … It’s been cool to see him (make his fifth Olympic team). When I was little I looked up to what Shani was doing. He’s done a lot of cool things in the sport.”

Through it all, Davis is an enigma.

He often conducts his training sessions alone. Bob Fenn, a well-known speedskating coach from Evanston who worked for many years with Davis, died in 2017 at 73.

Davis often declines interviews, including one for this story. His mother, Cheri, has often said he has been mistreated in the media.

And Davis’ beefs have included many, from U.S. Speedskating to comedic talk show host Stephen Colbert, whose show had become the official sponsor of U.S. Speedskating in 2009.

His complaints were sometimes validated. In 2006, he was mischaracterized by fellow U.S. speedskater Chad Hedrick, who accused Davis of betrayal for not skating the team pursuit, blaming Davis for costing Hedrick and the U.S. team a gold medal. Later, U.S. coach Tom Cushman apologized for the misconception about Davis because the federation hid that Davis was never among the skaters entered for the race.

He was also one of the most outspoken Olympians at the 2014 Games about the new Under Armour skin suits that did not help produce fast results.

After luge veteran Erin Hamlin was selected to carry the U.S. flag for the opening ceremony, Davis tweeted Thursday morning: “I am an American and when I won the 1000m in 2010 I became the first American to 2-peat in that event. Team USA dishonorably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer. No problem. I can wait until 2022. #BlackHistoryMonth2018 #PyeongChang2018.”

Last month, Davis tweeted: “NBC created an inferior persona in 2002, unpatriotic persona in 2006, celebrated others in 2010, snickered in 2014, 2018 ‘doesn't really care.’ ‘Learn to be alone and to like it. There is nothing more freeing and empowering than learning to like your own company.’~Mandy Hale”

Then on Thursday he tweeted: “U.S. media must feel that projecting me as a failure is better than not projecting me at all. The American speed skating team did not win in Sochi but it was the USOC that failed the entire team.”

Davis’ rise in speedskating, nonetheless, has been chronicled as an inspiration.

He was a speedster on roller skates, a hobby his mother had him try at 2 ½. He began ice skating when he was about 6. His mother moved the family from Hyde Park to Rogers Park to be closer to the Robert Crown Center ice rink in Evanston.

Davis’ story on ice isn’t over yet.

He said after the Olympic trials in Milwaukee that he saw some aspects of his skating he thinks he can improve on when he returns to South Korea.

In an interview with NBC, he acknowledged he won’t enter the Games with the same buzz of his younger years. He is considered unlikely to medal.

“I still feel young at heart,” he said. “I think in the training, I have to remind myself constantly that I’m not a kid anymore and that I can’t do the same training I did four, six years ago because I don’t recover the same. I guess you change your youth for wisdom and knowledge and expertise.”

Davis took a minimalist approach when he trained there in the summer. Slow wifi and no gaming laptop assisted in his focus on four- to eight-hour training days at least six days a week.

“I didn't realize how much of my time those things took up, but here in Korea, training replaced all that and the little time I had remaining went to sleep and recovery,” he wrote on his blog.

This might be Davis’ last Olympics. On his website, he said of preparing for the Games that he plans to “focus as if I will never skate another race again.”

Making the team this year was a feat he said he will cherish.

“I’m really proud of myself,” he said.

