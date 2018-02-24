Rating NBC Olympics announcers: Who deserves gold, silver, bronze ... or lead?

The Pyeongchang Olympics are winding down. So before Mike Tirico, Tara Lipinski, Bode Miller and company pull up stakes and leave South Korea like the 4077th MASH, let’s see which NBC announcers made it to the medal stand.

There may be a few upsets, some people just angry and not every announcer, analyst, reporter or host makes the cut or gets cut up. Some were cut for space.

OK. Cue the anthem. Let’s see if anyone refuses to wear their medal.

Gold

Leigh Diffey, bobsled, skeleton and luge play-by-play: Watching competitors slide down one after the other could get tiresome even knowing it wouldn’t take much to send a sled into a terrible crash. That Diffey, who normally calls Formula One and IndyCar races, makes each run seem rare, interesting and often meaningful is remarkable.

A.J. Mleczko, ice hockey analyst: Mleczko was asked too many times about the 1998 U.S. gold medal women’s hockey team on which she played as the 2018 edition matched its feat.

But just talking hockey she was sharp enough that it’s hard to not agree with play-by-play man Kenny Albert, who predicted she will do a terrific job on Red Wings-Bruins game she has been assigned next month on NBCSN.

Steve Porino, Alpine skiing reporter: When Mikaela Shiffrin was losing her breakfast at the top of the mountain before her first of two runs in the slalom, Porino was there to note it for posterity.

En route to an uncharacteristic fourth-place finish in the event she won at Sochi in 2014, Shiffrin at first floated the idea she might have picked up a virus.

But before she copped to unsettled nerves, Porino reported Shiffrin’s trainer said the skier “looked absolutely fine and relaxed and it was the moment she went inside this corral and put her eyes on that monitor that everything all of a sudden changed.”

Tanith White, figure skating analyst: Like Scott Hamilton, who has hosted the daily “Olympic Ice” show during the Winter Games, White isn’t getting the attention focused on Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. But White was incisive, instructive and, occasionally but not inappropriately, overcome with emotion.

Terry Gannon, usually locked into a more subdued role alongside Lipinski and Weir, was more effusive alongside White, too. When she said that eventual silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France "redefine sublime," Gannon said, "Their brilliance doesn’t bring you out of your seat, it makes you sit back and contemplate it.”

Silver

Mike Tirico, prime time host: Bob Costas’ successor nails all the technical points perfectly. That’s not to be underestimated, given the degree of difficulty. But, as in figure skating, we expect something more.

To be fair, he did everything NBC and these Winter Games required of him. Maybe only time will allow him to become more like family than a friend. On the plus side, he did not come down with pinkeye.

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, figure skating analysts: They lose points for sometimes talking too much over competitors’ music. Their ads for Google are not as amusing as they think. Plus, Weir’s hair looked like it’s auditioning for its own E! reality show.

But they are forthright and entertaining, enabling viewers to tap into their enthusiasm and expertise. That goes a long way.

Chad Salmela, biathlon and cross-country analyst: Salmela’s excitement comes through loud and clear, especially loud, and he sells it. No one who has heard his call with announcer Steve Schlanger of the historic U.S. victory in the women’s cross-country team sprint will forget it soon — and not just because their ears are still ringing.

But Salmela also throws out the occasional gem, such as when he observed during a biathlon event, “We call this a splatfest based on the sound of bullet not hitting the target.”

Todd Richards, snowboarding analyst: The X-Games snowboard and ski events are amazing to watch, even if you’re the type to grit your teeth with certainty it’s going to end badly for someone.

Richards does a good job explaining what these athletes are trying to do, whether they’re actually doing it, how and why. Knowing a lot about a sport isn’t enough, obviously. It’s the ability to articulate it, and he does better than most.

Bronze

Dan Hicks, Alpine skiing play-by-play: Hicks actually was excellent for much of the Olympics, but he made a critical error in the women’s super-G.

With NBC poised to cut to figure skating coverage, he dismissed the remaining competitors and prematurely gave the gold to Austria’s Anna Veith. He didn’t have to do that and he shouldn’t have done it.

One of the competitors with no chance, Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic, who’s primarily a snowboarder, pulled off an upset for the ages. Veith got silver, so Hicks gets bronze.



Pierre McGuire, ice hockey reporter: During the second intermission of the U.S. women’s gold-medal game he asked Team USA’s Gigi Marvin something that referenced the U.S. overtime loss to Canada for gold four years ago.

Martin seemed OK with it. NBC’s own Leslie Jones was not.

The “Saturday Night Live” star responded with a video on Twitter that began: “OK, (bleep) (bleep)! Why the (bleep) would you ask her that right now, in the middle of a (bleep) game that she’s playing right now?…” And, well, you get the idea.

Lead

Bode Miller, Alpine skiing analyst: Alpine skiing is exciting. At the risk of repeating what has been said in previous columns, you would never know how exciting it is from listening to Miller.

Miller’s blase delivery is a huge problem.

It’s not hard to imagine Lindsey Vonn in his seat at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Then again, Miller said he thought Vonn might not retire after all, so we’ll see.

Kelli Stavast, freestyle skiing reporter: Miller, notwithstanding, emotion is rarely far from the surface in the Olympics, so it’s not really necessary to dig deep to tap into it.