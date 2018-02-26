Winners and losers from the 2018 Olympics: NBC, Lindsey Vonn, Swiffers and more

It seems like just two weeks ago that Yuna Kim lit the Olympic cauldron to get the 2018 Winter Games started. But now it’s over. So much to recap, so little space.

Winner: Elizabeth Swaney

Sure, she doesn’t do any tricks on the halfpipe and, sure, her Hungarian roots are thin at best and, sure, many view her participation in the 2018 Olympics as a sham. But, hey, she knows how to navigate the system, and at 33 she made her dream come true.

Loser: Lester Holt

“The NBC Nightly News” did not enjoy its customary Olympics rating boost, drawing fewer viewers than ABC’s “World News Tonight” while Holt was in South Korea during the first week of the Winter Games. What’s more, Holt manged to pick up the flu on the way home.

Winner: Red Gerard

After winning gold in slopestyle, the U.S. snowboard star flew back to the U.S. for media appearances on both coasts while entertaining sponsorship offers. Then he returned to South Korea to compete in big air. Although Gerard didn’t medal after reaching the finals, the 18,000 miles he logged by jet between events show he’s a big air champ of another kind.

Losers: Canadian hockey teams

Losing the women’s gold medal to the U.S. was upsetting. Losing in the men’s semifinal to Germany was incomprehensible. Do you believe in debacles?

Winner: Swiffers

With the U.S. men’s stunning success in curling, not to mention the seeming wall-to-wall coverage of the sport these last two weeks, sales of the sweeping devices will surely soar as more people try to put a little more Olympic effort into their housework.

Winners: Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne

Not to mention the rest of the U.S. women’s hockey team, which ended a 20-year gold-medal drought, with a dramatic 3-2 shootout win over Canada. But for the sake of Illinois pride, we’ll single out Knight, who grew up in Lake Forest, and Coyne, who lives in Palos Heights. Of their victory, Knight said: “They should make a movie on it.” We agree, and we think Knight should star as herself.

Loser: Apolo Ohno

The eight-time Olympic medalist who's now an NBC short-track speedskating analyst fell victim to a sponsor running an ad that features him into the ground during the Winter Games, dulling the appetite for him and its candy bar. Sizing up a race field Thursday in his commentator role, foreshadowing what would be a world-record time, Ohno said, “China’s hungry.” And some viewers thought, sure, but not enough to eat what you’re selling. Ohno, indeed.

Winner: Short-track speedskating

NBC contributor Dale Earnhardt Jr. was wowed. “This is just like NASCAR on ice,” Earnhardt said. “They are so aggressive, I can’t believe it, so much action.” Wait till Dale Jr. sees video of ski cross, in which one skier broke his pelvis after losing control on a jump in midair, another broke his shin in a wipeout and a third suffered a concussion crashing into a fence.

Loser: Shootouts

The U.S. women beat Canada to win hockey gold. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the game was decided by a shootout. It’s the gold-medal game, for goodness’ sake. Let the teams keep playing until someone scores.

Winner: Britney Spears

Not only did the pop star get frequent Olympic shout-outs from Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy, her song “Toxic” was a favorite pump-up song for athletes. But best of all was that the move that American hockey player Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson used to score the winning shootout goal against Canada is called the “Oops! I Did It Again.”

Winner: Dick Pound

The longest-serving member and two-time vice president of the International Olympic Committee blasted IOC leadership for allowing itself to be bullied by Russia, not effectively punishing it for its role in the Sochi doping scandal. Canada's Pound must have hit a nerve, too, because the IOC did in fact take some action. Its spokesman said Pound was free to leave the organization if he didn't like the way it was run.

Loser: Ironic shirts

In a recent interview, Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva wore a shirt that read: “I don’t do doping.” Then Friday, Russian officials confirmed that Sergeeva had failed a doping test.

Winner: “The Simpsons”

Yet again a premise dreamed up by writers of the long-running Fox series has come to pass. “Kids, open your history books, tear out the pages and put this indelible Olympic moment in,” guest Bob Costas said in 2010’s “Boy Meets Curl” as Team USA’s Homer and Marge Simpson, along with Seymour and Agnes Skinner, triumphed in curling at the Winter Games. And, just like the 2018 U.S. men, they upset Sweden for the gold.

Winner: Insomniacs

Many marquee events were scheduled for mornings in Pyeongchang, enabling NBC to air them live in prime time here. Sleepless Olympics fans were rewarded overnight, however, with the chance to watch some of Team USA’s most thrilling moments live, including gold medals in women’s hockey, women’s cross-country team sprint and men’s curling.

Winner: Lindsey Vonn

At 33, after countless injuries and surgeries and rehabs, she proved why she’s the greatest female ski racer ever.

Loser: Lindsey Vonn

After a great career (assuming it’s actually over) and after a terrific run in the downhill portion of the Alpine combined, Vonn hooked a tip and couldn't complete the race, ending her career with a “Did Not Finish.”

Loser: Flimsy figure skating dresses

In the ice dancing short program, Gabriella Papadakis’ costume came unlatched at the neckline and left one of her breasts exposed live on TV. “I felt it right away, and I prayed,” the Frenchwoman said. “That's about what I could do.”

Winner: U.S. men’s curling team