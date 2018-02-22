Stop deciding gold-medal hockey games with shootouts — it's nuts

Dear Stupid (and you know who you are, International Olympic Committee):

Stop deciding gold-medal hockey games with shootouts. It’s dumber than three-on-three overtime. It’s cheap and ridiculous. Nuts.

I mean, the biggest medal in that particular competition is decided by a carnival game? Is this the Olympics or clown college?

This goes for men’s and women’s competitions, but this rant is borne of the United States’ six-round shootout win over Canada on Thursday. Championship games should be won on goals scored the way the game was meant to be played. Skate until one team scores a goal, an honest goal, a goal created in the pace and passion of a team game, not a skills competition.

Look, as an American and as someone who covered the first Olympic women’s hockey tournament in 1998, which the Yanks won, and as someone who described how Downers Grove’s Cammi Granato became the first woman to wear an Olympic gold medal for ice hockey, I’m thrilled. Go, us. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson’s move was Patrick Kane-like. Maddie Rooney’s calm in the crease was Patrick Roy-like perfect. Red, white and beautiful.

But it was lunacy. The way something supposedly that treasured is decided is stupid. Cut-rate. To steal a phrase from Mario Lemieux: It’s garage-league stuff. It can’t be that big a deal, after all, if you’re forced to resort to gimmicks.

Cut it out, IOC. Stop the stupid. Let ’em play. Make ’em play. Decide a winner honorably.

Oh, and when you’re done, pass this along to FIFA. Tell those slimeballs running international soccer to eliminate the idiotic penalty kicks to decide things like World Cups. Or, at least, tell the FIFA guys when they get out of jail.

