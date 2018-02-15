Austrian snowboarder breaks neck in terrifying Olympics crash

Austrian snowboarder Markus Schairer broke the fifth cervical vertebra in his neck during a frightening fall in the men's snowboard cross quarterfinals Thursday at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Schairer landed with full force on his back, with his head snapping back and hitting the ground. His goggles fell off and he lay on the ground for a few moments before rising. After Schairer was examined at a hospital, the Austrian Olympic Committee announced that he had suffered no neurological issues and was in stable condition.

He is expected to be taken back to Austria for further evaluation and treatment.

Schairer, 30, was in fourth place on his next-to-last jump. He had crashed on an earlier run, hurting his elbow.

2018 Winter Olympics: TV schedule and highlights »