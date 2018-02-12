U.S. Olympic figure skating team revels in Hollywood love after bronze-medal win

The members of the U.S. Olympic figure skating team took to social media Monday to celebrate their bronze-medal winning performances in the team competition and interact with Hollywood celebrities who were cheering them on.

Among the most active American figure skating accounts on Twitter was that of Mirai Nagasu, the 24-year-old who became the third woman to land a triple axel in Olympic competition during the ladies singles free skate Monday.

Nagasu exchanged tweets with actresses Reese Witherspoon and Elizabeth Banks and actress/comedian Leslie Jones, a well-known Olympics aficionado.

Nagasu, whose performance ranked second behind Russian Alina Zagitova, skated to the music of Miss Saigon, and she was congratulated by the musical’s Twitter account and its former star, Lea Salonga.

She also accepted congratulations from 1992 Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi.

Actress Nicole Kidman’s official Facebook page said she was “honored” to have Addison native Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and her husband and partner Chris Knierim use a song from the “Moulin Rouge” soundtrack during their pairs short program and called their performance “glorious.” Scimeca Knierim also retweeted some of Jones’ commentary.

The pair finished fourth in both the short program and free skate.

Talk show host Stephen Colbert declared himself #TeamShibutani in support of siblings and ice dance partners Maia and Alex Shibutani.

Men’s singles skater Adam Rippon, who won over many with not only his third-place performance in the men’s free skate but also his interview during NBC’s broadcast Sunday night, had yet to tweet following his performance.

But the Shibutanis, who finished second in the short and free programs, both tweeted photos of the U.S. team following their bronze-medal win, as did ladies short program fifth-place finisher Bradie Tennell, a Carpentersville resident.

The skaters will return to action later this week and next for the individual competitions.

