Cold delays gold: Weather wait extends NBC's Mikaela Shiffrin promo blitz

If America grows weary of skier Mikaela Shiffrin before she even hits the slopes, it’s not her fault.

Shiffrin’s bid not just to repeat as a gold medalist but to compete in as many as five individual Alpine events, with an eye on winning three or more, has been one of NBC’s favorite storylines for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and embraced by sponsors such as Xfinity and Visa.

But would it hurt anyone to dial it back just a bit, at least until she wins something? The all-out blitz risks overkill in the meantime.

With the approach of her first scheduled event in South Korea, the giant slalom which was set to air live Sunday night, the increasingly frequent promos featuring the 22-year-old gave her screen time to rival prime-time host Mike Tirico, if not fellow Team USA skier Lindsey Vonn.

It turned out all that could stop the blizzard of hype and hope was the weather.

Low temperatures and high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre — “Enough wind up here to cancel a windsurfing competition,” NBC’s Steve Porino said — forced postponement of the women’s GS to Wednesday night’s show and brought an abrupt but only temporary halt to NBC’s Shiffrin storm.

Expect NBC’s own gusts to return to full strength and then some in advance of the women’s slalom, the event Shiffrin won at the Sochi Olympics four years ago. That’s set to air in prime time Tuesday, assuming the weather still isn’t a problem. It’s her best event, and it can’t come soon enough.

Even the best sales pitch for something truly wonderful grows tedious when there’s a delay in delivering the goods.

Some of the attention Shiffrin has received was not by design. She opted not to participate in the opening ceremony, but an interview she and her mother gave Katie Couric aired before the network’s coverage Friday. Amid easily forgotten fluff about how her mom is her best friend and so on, Shiffrin made a comment about how she sometimes would prefer to “Netflix and chill” rather than train.

Social media immediately lit up with the consensus view it was odd none of the three women responded in a way that suggested they knew what “Netflix and chill” has come to mean to people’s Shiffrin’s age. (Google it.)

Not that there is anything wrong with it, but it is more Ryan Lochte than Michael Phelps, whose dominance of a sport is what Shiffrin seeks to match.

The Phelps-like audacity of what Shiffrin is attempting — looking to triumph in the technically demanding slalom and GS as well as the so-called speed events, the downhill and super-G — should be enough to garner attention in and of itself.

Only two men and one woman have won three Alpine skiing gold medals in a single Olympics, and no one has won more than four in a career. Everything else is just marketing.

So far there has been no shortage of glitter attached to Shiffrin and her quest, but it won’t be valuable until there’s fresh gold to go with it.

