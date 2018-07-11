Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall announces breast cancer diagnosis

Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall announced Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer.

The 35-year-old cross-country skier known for pink highlighted hair said on social media that "the color pink has taken on a new chapter" in her life. She says the prognosis is good, but she expects life to change significantly in the months ahead.

Randall told The Associated Press she had her first round of chemo Monday in Anchorage, Alaska, her hometown before she moved earlier this year to Penticton, British Columbia, with her 2-year-son, Breck, and husband Jeff Ellis.

Randall is a five-time Olympian who returned to competition in 2016 after a break and delivered the first gold in cross-country for the U.S. with relay team partner Jessica Diggins at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.