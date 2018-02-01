13 questions for Olympic hockey player Hilary Knight, who grew up in Lake Forest

Hilary Knight, who grew up in Lake Forest, is a 5-foot-11 forward on the U.S. women’s hockey team competing in Pyeongchong. It’s the third straight Winter Games for Knight, who won silver in 2010 and 2014.

Knight spoke to the Tribune from Wesley Chapel, Fla., where the team was training before leaving for South Korea.

When you were 5, you told your grandmother you were going to play ice hockey at the Olympics. How did she respond?

She pulled my mom aside and told her “girls don’t play hockey.” She looked at me like (I was) crazy. … Now she’s one of my biggest fans.

Tell us about your mom and the role she played in inspiring you.

She was super athletic. She played field hockey, tennis, paddle tennis. She just understood the importance of being out there … leading a healthy and active lifestyle. And (she knew) what sports can do not only on the playing field but in life. It was super important to have her as the backbone to my career and a guiding force to steer me in the right direction.

As a young player, you played on all-boys teams. Why was that and what was the best thing about that experience?

I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to play hockey, especially when there weren’t equal opportunities, as there are now. But at times it was challenging. I faced my fair share of bullying, not necessarily from my own teammates but from other teams and teammates’ parents, (who said) girls don’t belong in the sport; you’re taking a spot away from my son. Or (it was) just people targeting me in general.

That had to be very difficult. How did you cope?

My mom would always say: Go out there and bust your butt, have fun and just control what you can control. I just wanted to be the best teammate I could be. I wanted to be a factor, be a competitor on the ice. … (I was) trying to stay above the noise and just focus on the things I could focus on and continue to do what I love, and that’s playing hockey. That’s the way I got through it.

So this will be your third Olympics. In 2010, you were the youngest member of Team USA in Vancouver, man or woman; now you’re a veteran. What are you telling the Olympic rookies.

Just go out there and have fun. The Olympics are a completely different beast. … It’s the most magical moment of your career. And without building it up too much just remember it's a hockey game. So as long as we’re having fun and have that calm, collected focus, we’ll do really well.

Silver in 2010, silver in 2014. What’s it going to take to get gold this year?

Focus on our team and keep the main thing the main thing. We have to work our way through the tournament … (we are) not looking past anybody.

That gold-medal OT game against Canada in 2014 was a thriller, and a heartbreak for the U.S. What have you carried from that game that can help you in South Korea?

What I remember about that game is watching the game slip through our fingertips. … You have it right there with a 2-0 lead. … Being able to close out a game is something we’re all focused on for the last few years.

What is your lasting Olympics memory from 2010 or 2014?

In 2010, I remember the first time I was able to look up into the stands and see my family. They’re in all their USA garb. … It’s a memory I will always cherish and never forget just because we go on these crazy journeys and (can) forget how other people give (things) up so you can live out your dream. That was the moment it all sunk in that I wasn’t necessarily just playing here as a competitor but also representing family, country and this dream that everyone strives for.

You and your US teammates threatened to boycott the 2017 World Championship because of pay inequities between male and female hockey players. Eventually, USA Hockey offered the team a four-year contract that guarantees a raise, insurance, and travel accommodations equal to what the men receive. What is the status of that crusade now?

The onus is now on us to keep them accountable and to keep the dialogue open and continue to make strides. The goal is to really better women’s hockey as a whole. A lot of these impacts we’re having are not something we’re going to see right away. But hopefully generations to come can capitalize off the things we are fighting for now.

In 2014, you posed for ESPN The Magazine's 2014 Body Issue. You said that one reason you did so was to “shatter the body image that muscular isn’t feminine.” That was four years ago. Has that image problem changed?

There’s still a long way to go. It’s really cool to see how we’re starting to embrace new body types. Obviously not a radically as we’d probably want it to (be), but more people are being represented in different ways, which is great to see.

No NHL players will be in the Olympics. What effect do you think that will have on the tournaments and media attention for both men and women?

We tend to be strong every quadrennial. We always put great teams on the ice, so we’re sort of separate in that way. On the men’s side, I’m looking forward to seeing how the tournament unfolds for them. It’s a bummer when you can’t have what’s considered the best of the best from a professional standpoint. But it also gives opportunity for other guys who .. can get a chance to compete.

Tell us about your NWHL experience thus far?

The first year was awesome just because there was so much excitement. It was a great starting point. .. Where I am now is that I don’t want to have to choose between the (CWHL) and the NWHL. I would love to see some sort of collaborative effort just because there are so many resources, but everyone is going out into their own direction. … Wouldn’t it be great to see the best of one league play the best of the other? … Nonetheless it is (an) exciting time and … it’s a great frontier of women’s sports.

After the Olympics, after professional hockey, what’s the next chapter for Hilary Knight?

I would like to go back to school potentially. … Whatever I do, I want to impact people’s lives in a positive way.

