U.S. pairs team learned of school shooting before free skate: 'We wanted to skate for the 17 that died'

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and husband Chris Knierim took to the ice in their last pairs free skating event Thursday at the Winter Olympics with a heavy heart.

“I’m emotionally drained. … I saw the shootings playing on the TV in the warmup room,” said Addison native Scimeca Knierim as she broke down in tears in an interview after her performance. “I am disappointed with the way we performed today, but so many people at home are hurting because their children have died.”

Seventeen people were killed and 14 wounded Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

“We wanted to skate for the 17 children that died in the Florida shooting,” Scimeca Knierim said. “Today was much more than about us.”

Not only was Scimeca Knierim’s heart heavy for the tragedy in Florida, but she came down with a stomach virus the night before.

“I had asked Chris to pick up the slack for me today because I knew I’d be more fatigued, but my adrenaline kicked in and I rose to the occasion and I think his fatigue settled in more maybe because he was concerned for me,” Scimeca Knierim said.

Scimeca Knierim skated through the program with few mistakes, while Knierim fell twice landing jumps. Nonetheless, the highlight of their skate was when they became the first American pair to hit the quad twist in an Olympic competition.

The pair received a total of 120.27 points, a deep plunge from their season best of 126.65. They finished 15th out of 16 pairs skaters in the final.

Anna Kook is a freelance writer.

